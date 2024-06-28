MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 4.3%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.43 and last traded at $69.91. Approximately 82,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 175,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ML. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

