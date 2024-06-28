MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares in the company, valued at $280,770,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.15 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

