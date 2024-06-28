Mosley Wealth Management Has $2.83 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.7% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $269.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.