Mosley Wealth Management Has $784,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mosley Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 266,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

