musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading Down 27%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 27% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.29 ($0.07). 1,179,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 670,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £5.67 million, a PE ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.65.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

