Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.54

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 74563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

