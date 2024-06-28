New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.51

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 241485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

