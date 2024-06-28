NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

