NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Shares of NKE opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

