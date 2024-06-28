NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $5.88. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 19,860 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NL Industries Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $289.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.60.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 405,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

