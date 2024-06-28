Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.35. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 6,245 shares trading hands.

Noble Roman’s Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 31.35%.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

