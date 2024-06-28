Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32,955.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

