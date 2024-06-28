Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.00

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.00 and traded as low as $24.69. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 9,352 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
