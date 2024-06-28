NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

NVDA opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,574,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,682,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,746,590 shares of company stock worth $309,332,104. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

