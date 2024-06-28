Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 18,000 shares trading hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

