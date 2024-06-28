Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.35 million, a P/E ratio of -108.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 87.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Oil States International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Oil States International by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

