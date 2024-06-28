On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ON Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $39.03 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

