OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 8306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPAL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $715.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.