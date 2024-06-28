Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 0.9%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.50 and last traded at $140.40. 1,148,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,536,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.