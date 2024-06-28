Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
