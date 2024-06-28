Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

