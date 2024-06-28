Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGENFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.