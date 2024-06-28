Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.74. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 18.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 471,741 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,846,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 102.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 45.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

