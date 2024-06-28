Orgel Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 124,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $11,730,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

