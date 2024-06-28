OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $140.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $145.24.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,457,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,624. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

