PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Down 0.3 %

PACCAR stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.62. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.