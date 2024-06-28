Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 3rd

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ODDS stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $864,608.00, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41.

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

