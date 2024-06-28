Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 254,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 239,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Panthera Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.30.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

