PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 34.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 225,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

