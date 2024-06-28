Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $168.99 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.