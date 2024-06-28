Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading Down 38.7%

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) traded down 38.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 138,277,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,502% from the average session volume of 5,314,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
