Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Up 11.6%

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.81 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.81 ($0.18). 4,359,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,439,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.38 ($0.16).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £72.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara Akbar purchased 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,928.30 ($6,251.81). 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

