PFS Partners LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

