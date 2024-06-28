Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,262 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.97% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 170,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

