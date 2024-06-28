PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $433,269.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

