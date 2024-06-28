PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PWB stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.