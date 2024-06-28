PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $490,000 Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,361.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 241,997 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,098,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 157,931 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 147,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $103.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

