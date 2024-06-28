PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

