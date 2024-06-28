PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,583 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

