PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $890.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $738.56. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.29 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.