Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Up 7%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 5,745,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 7,097,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.72.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

