PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,312.30

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,312.30 ($16.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($16.24). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,285 ($16.30), with a volume of 13,977 shares traded.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34. The company has a market cap of £540.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,389.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,312.30.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.