Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

