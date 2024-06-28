Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Head to Head Survey

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Vycor Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Vycor Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 4.13% 6.50% 4.01% Vycor Medical -7.49% N/A -10.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Pro-Dex and Vycor Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Vycor Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.40 $7.07 million $0.58 32.59 Vycor Medical $1.46 million 2.01 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Vycor Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vycor Medical has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Vycor Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It has a license agreement which grants for the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

