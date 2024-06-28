Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 12,725 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $231,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

