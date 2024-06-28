PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, an increase of 1,823.3% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
