PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, an increase of 1,823.3% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRKF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.