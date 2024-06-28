Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.99% of Qiagen worth $382,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $41.11 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

