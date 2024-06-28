Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,322,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 311.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,493,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Qiagen by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after buying an additional 2,709,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,259 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

