Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SMHI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $369.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $15.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.41). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Persily sold 7,500 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEACOR Marine Profile

(Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.