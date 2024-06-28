Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Personalis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 952,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Personalis stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 124.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

