Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,444 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. III Capital Management raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In related news, Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,490.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mollie Fadule bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSEA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

