Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

SUPV opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $391.46 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

